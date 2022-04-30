ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL Reporter Bridget Condon joins CSL to talk Matt Corral, Panthers moves

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQbGw_0fOnr1bS00

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — NFL Network Reporter Bridget Condon joins CSL to talk newly-drafted QB Matt Corral, the NFL Draft and what the Panthers might do on Saturday.

