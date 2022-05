It’s been a positive start to the Conference AA-II baseball season for East Meadow. The Jets, who were up-and-down throughout 2021 and finished 9-7, experienced many more highs than lows this April and all but assured a trip to the Nassau Class AA playoffs. They sandwiched sweeps of Herricks and Valley Stream Central around dropping two of three games against conference-leading Plainview to take a 7-2 mark into May.

EAST MEADOW, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO