Cowgirl Softball Drops 2-1 Decision At No. 4 Florida State

The No. 6 Oklahoma State softball team lost to No. 4 Florida State, 2-1, on Friday at JoAnne Graf Field.

With the loss, the Cowgirls fell to 38-9. The Seminoles improved to 45-5.

Despite retiring 18 of the 21 batters she faced, Morgan Day (9-3) took the loss after allowing solo home runs to Sydney Sherrill in the first inning and Chloe Culp in the sixth.

Pitchers on both sides controlled the tempo of the game, which lasted only one hour and 35 minutes.

The lone Cowgirl run came on a Sydney Pennington two-out RBI single to left, scoring Chyenne Factor in the fourth inning.

A three-game series with No. 1 Oklahoma in Norman next Thursday through Saturday is up next for the Cowgirls. All three games will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.