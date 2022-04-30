Reports: Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison considering transfer from Pitt

Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner who teamed with Kenny Pickett to give the Panthers one of the top passing games in college football, is considering a move into the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple national reports. Addison’s name did not appear in the portal Friday night, but he has until the deadline Sunday to enter it.

If Addison enters the portal, USC could be a possible destination with a name, image and likeness deal, according to reports.

A Pitt spokesman declined comment.

This is the second time this year that reports about Addison thinking about transferring have surfaced. There were similar reports in January that Addison was thinking about following former Pitt wide receivers coach Brennan Marion to Texas. But Addison stayed at Pitt and participated in Pitt’s spring drills.

Addison did not play in the Blue-Gold spring game because coach Pat Narduzzi was trying to keep him healthy for the fall.

Narduzzi recruited former USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis this offseason as a possible replacement for Pickett, who was a first-round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Losing Addison would be a major blow to Pitt’s quest to repeat as ACC champion. Addison, who is approaching his junior season, could be a top choice in the 2023 NFL Draft if he even remotely comes close to his performance last season.

He caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in his All-American season, building on his Freshman All-American efforts in 2020 when he led Pitt in receptions (60), receiving yards (666) and receiving touchdowns (four).

Pitt has depth at the wide receiver position, with Jared Wayne, Jaylon Barden and Jaden Bradley returning this season and Akron transfer Konata Mumpfield added to the mix. But Addison’s ability to run into the open set apart Pitt’s passing game from most of the others in the nation. His contested catch late in the Virginia game last season helped clinch the ACC Coastal championship for Pitt.

NOTE: Pitt backup quarterback Joey Yellen, who transferred from Arizona State in time for the 2020 season, has entered the transfer portal. He started against Miami and Notre Dame in 2020 when Pickett was injured and ended the season with 402 yards passing, one touchdown and three interceptions. He made only one brief appearance last season and was behind Slovis and Nick Patti on the spring depth chart.