ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland coed sailing team rallied but came up just shy of capturing the Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association Open Dinghy Conference Championship, finishing second at the America Trophy this past weekend (Apr. 30-May 1) and qualifying for the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Fleet Race National Championship […]

