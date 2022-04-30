ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

2022 NFL Draft: Panthers' trade talks for Baker Mayfield stall as Carolina picks QB Matt Corral in Round 3

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo much for a veteran solution at quarterback in Carolina. Amid additional reports of trade talks involving disgruntled Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Panthers have pivoted to add a different signal-caller, picking Ole Miss QB Matt Corral with the No. 94 selection in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft....

