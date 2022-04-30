ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huxley, IA

Ballard softball players question investigation surrounding head coach

By Taj Simmons
 4 days ago

HUXLEY, Iowa — Iowa high school softball season is right around the corner, but Ballard High School could be without their longtime head coach on opening day.

The Ballard Community School District confirmed Friday head coach Charlie Husak is under investigation by the school district. Superintendent Ottie Maxey sent a statement to WHO 13 regarding the situation:

Coach Husak remains employed with the District. The District has received concerns from student-athletes that are currently under review.  Pursuant to our typical procedures, the high school softball coach has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.  Because this is a personnel issue, no further details can be shared at this time.

Ottie Maxey, Ballard School District Superintendent

Husak’s suspension from the team came as a surprise to some players, including centerfielder Kasey Larson. She said the district’s statement still leaves many unanswered questions as to why Husak is under investigation, and the team can not get those answers from Husak himself.

“He can’t really have any communication with us, and it’s having a pretty big effect on a lot of us,” Larson said. “We have a really strong team and we don’t really need this going on right now, especially with our season starting Monday. We just really need Charlie as the coach for us.”

Husak got Ballard’s softball team to the state championship in 2017 and is also known for leading the community’s Little League softball team to the Little League World Series in 2015. Ballard Little League director Matt Baltes said the investigation appears out of character for the Husak he knows.

“People aren’t lining up anymore to be a head coach for high school sports,” Baltes said. “Most people, like Charlie, are in it for kids. They’re not in it for power or to make money or anything like that.”

Larson also worries the investigation could lead to false rumors about Husak’s treatment of the team, since the details of the procedure remain relatively scarce.

“Parents may have a different perspective on Coach Husak and the girls may not see it that way at all,” Larson said. “Personally, I think you should ask your daughters how it really is and have them talk to Coach before you get yourselves involved.”

Ballard’s first softball game of the season is scheduled for May 23 against Bondurant-Farrar.

