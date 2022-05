Madalyn Sokolov, a 6th-grade student at Northern Middle School, has been named the Maryland winner of the grade 6-8 Division of the Fall 2021 Fall InvestWrite Competition. InvestWrite, an innovative national writing competition, is a program of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association(SIFMA) Foundation offered exclusively for teachers and students participating in The Stock […]

MARYLAND STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO