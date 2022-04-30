MCC sweeps Itawamba on sophomore day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County track team. The Wildcats had themselves a day during the state championship as they won the Girls 4x4, Boys 4x4, Girls 4x200, and the Boys 800. They also placed 3rd in the 400, second and third in the 200, and second in the Boys 4x200 and 4x800.

KEMPER COUNTY, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO