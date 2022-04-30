Southeast Lauderdale takes down the Trojans in game one of MHSAA baseball playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Football League Draft made several young men in our state a lot of money this past weekend. Laurel’s Charlie Cross was a first-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks. The former Mississippi Bulldog offensive lineman will when he signs his pro contract be paid a $12.7 million signing bonus and stands to make $21.3 over that contract. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral did not go until the third round with the 94thselection by Carolina and will have a total package of $5.1 million, which includes an $875,000 signing bonus. Ole Miss led the state with six selections as linebacker Sam Williams went in the second round to the Dallas Cowboys. Snoop Conner went in the fifth round to Jacksonville, linebacker Chance Campbell went to Tennessee in the sixth round, while linebacker Mark Robinson went to the Steelers and defensive back Deane Leonard went to the Chargers in the final round. The only other Mississippi State draft selection was defensive back Martin Emerson in the third round to Cleveland. Jackson State’s edge rusher James Houston was selected by Detroit in the sixth round. The Eagles selected in round three former Horn Lake and Georgia linebacker Nakoba Dean as the 68th overall pick. The SEC had 53 players selected to lead the nation for the 16th consecutive year. Georgia led the SEC with 15 selections with LSU next with 10 draftees.

MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO