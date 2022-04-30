ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale, MS

Southeast Lauderdale takes down the Trojans in game one of MHSAA baseball playoffs

By Sydney Wicker
WTOK-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale took on West Marion in round two of...

www.wtok.com

WTOK-TV

Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Football League Draft made several young men in our state a lot of money this past weekend. Laurel’s Charlie Cross was a first-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks. The former Mississippi Bulldog offensive lineman will when he signs his pro contract be paid a $12.7 million signing bonus and stands to make $21.3 over that contract. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral did not go until the third round with the 94thselection by Carolina and will have a total package of $5.1 million, which includes an $875,000 signing bonus. Ole Miss led the state with six selections as linebacker Sam Williams went in the second round to the Dallas Cowboys. Snoop Conner went in the fifth round to Jacksonville, linebacker Chance Campbell went to Tennessee in the sixth round, while linebacker Mark Robinson went to the Steelers and defensive back Deane Leonard went to the Chargers in the final round. The only other Mississippi State draft selection was defensive back Martin Emerson in the third round to Cleveland. Jackson State’s edge rusher James Houston was selected by Detroit in the sixth round. The Eagles selected in round three former Horn Lake and Georgia linebacker Nakoba Dean as the 68th overall pick. The SEC had 53 players selected to lead the nation for the 16th consecutive year. Georgia led the SEC with 15 selections with LSU next with 10 draftees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
WTOK-TV

MCC baseball prepares for postseason

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Eagles put their focus on Thursday, May 5th as Northwest Mississippi comes to Meridian for the Region 23 Play-In Series. MCC is currently on 33-11 for the season and finished 21-7 in conference play. The Eagles face a Northwest team in a...
WTOK-TV

Ole Miss softball drops game two to Tennessee

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss hosted No. 12 Tennessee in game two of their three game series on Sunday. Tennessee would score two in the top of the 1st. Ole Miss’s Abbey Latham would hit a double and would then go on to steal third. Catelyn Riley would get an out at first off her hit but Latham would be able to score one run.
OXFORD, MS
WTOK-TV

USM snaps skid as Berry ascends to top of wins list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi used a five-run seventh inning to ride out a rough ninth inning and snap a two-game losing streak with a 9-6 win over the University of Alabama-Birmingham Sunday afternoon at Young Memorial Field. The fourth-ranked Golden Eagles (34-10, 17-4 Conference USA)...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTOK-TV

Lady Cougars softball moves on to the third round

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Lady Cougars beat the Stone Tomcats 3-1 at home to win the second round series and move on to the third round of the MHSAA Fastpitch playoffs. The Lady Cougars got off to a hot start as they led 2-0 at the end...
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Total Pain Care team of the week: Kemper County track team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper County track team. The Wildcats had themselves a day during the state championship as they won the Girls 4x4, Boys 4x4, Girls 4x200, and the Boys 800. They also placed 3rd in the 400, second and third in the 200, and second in the Boys 4x200 and 4x800.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS

