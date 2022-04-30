ESSEX, MD—Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from the Essex area.

Madison Lenay Powell is 5’6” tall and weighs 183 pounds.

She was last seen at 7:45 a.m. on Friday wearing a black shirt with Nickelodeon characters on it, black pants, tiger print Crocs, and carrying a blue book bag.

Anyone with information on Madison Powell’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-887-0220.

The post Police searching for missing Essex 13-year-old appeared first on Nottingham MD .