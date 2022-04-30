ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Bobcats bring playoff series back home for the weekend

By Luke Gamble
 4 days ago

The Bismarck Bobcats are back at home this weekend for the first round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs after tying the series 1-1 in St. Cloud.

The Bobcats and Norsemen faced off for the third game of the series on Friday night at the VFW.

It was the ‘Cats who came calling first in the first period with a goal from Chase Beacom to get the night started. The Norsemen tied things up at 1-1 in the second period thanks to Brandon Lajoie.

In the end, it was Bobcats picking up the 2-1 win, with a chance to close out the series with game four VFW Saturday night.

