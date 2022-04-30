ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moniteau County, MO

Two people seriously hurt after a wreck in Moniteau County

By Karl Wehmhoener
 4 days ago
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two people were seriously injured after a crash on Highway 87 in Moniteau County on Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Matthew Edington, 34, of Eldon, was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon and lost control of the vehicle on a turn and hit a fence then a tree.

Both Edington and Alicia Boyd, 27, of Eldon, were not wearing seatbelts and were taken to University Hospital for serious injuries.

Both are in good condition.

Two people seriously hurt after a wreck in Moniteau County

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
