Two people seriously hurt after a wreck in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two people were seriously injured after a crash on Highway 87 in Moniteau County on Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Matthew Edington, 34, of Eldon, was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon and lost control of the vehicle on a turn and hit a fence then a tree.

Both Edington and Alicia Boyd, 27, of Eldon, were not wearing seatbelts and were taken to University Hospital for serious injuries.

Both are in good condition.

