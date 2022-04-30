ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio beer garden will pay for patrons' rides home

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — Burleson Yard Beer Garden will pay for its patrons' safe rides home, the San Antonio bar announced on Facebook Thursday. Guests who think they've had too much to drink should ask staff to help secure a trip through...

