If there's one thing that has become certain in the Brian Gutekunst era, it's that the Green Bay Packers are going to be unpredictable when it comes to the NFL draft. With many expecting they would pick a wide receiver in this year's first round, they threw a curveball. The selection of an off-ball linebacker with their first pick was a surprising one. Taking a 24-year-old defensive tackle with their next wasn't expected, either.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO