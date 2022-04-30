ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mora County, NM

Winds dying down tonight, much cooler

By Eric DoBroka
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeak wind gusts this afternoon exceeded 50-60 mph for most of the northern mountains. Mora County recorded 66 mph which only helped fan the flames and spread smoke eastward throughout the day. A cold front also moved through earlier the day. So we’re noticing much...

KRQE News 13

High wind gusts continue this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All kinds of weather is happening in New Mexico this Sunday featuring large hail near Hobbs and Lovington, severe thunderstorms and heavy rain west of Tucumcari, haze and smoke impacting air quality for Santa Fe, Taos, and even Albuquerque. Overall temps climbed several degrees from Saturday with highs making it into the middle 80s for the RGV and lower 90s for Roswell. But the high wind gusts, unfortunately, stole the show, fanning the flames for the large wildfires in the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo. Peak gusts ranged in the 35-50 mph across northern NM this afternoon. We’ll maintain the stronger winds as our storm system crosses the Rockies tonight. It’ll pull much drier air from west to east. So any lingering storms will push their way into west Texas. Temperatures remain mild overnight with poorer air quality in the northern mountains through central NM.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Williamson Source

WEATHER: Windy with Possibility of Severe Storms Overnight

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 250 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-011000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 250 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong to a couple of severe storms maybe possible for locations generally around and north of I-40 Corridor and around and west of I-65 Corridor late tonight.
NASHVILLE, TN
KRQE News 13

Wind direction changes Wednesday as high fire danger continues

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Windy weather continues Wednesday as the winds switch to a westerly direction. High fire danger continues Wednesday afternoon. Strong south-southwesterly winds developed Tuesday across New Mexico. This once again brought a high fire danger but is pushing smoke and fires northward today. Breezy conditions will...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

System brings strong winds and cooler temperatures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is breezy as a cold front pushes through the state. Winds will be gusty, coming in from the west. Wind advisories will be in effect for eastern NM, where the gusts will reach around 45 mph. Higher gusts of 55 mph will be possible in the south central mountains. Most […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Daniella Cressman

The Largest New Mexico Wildfire Is Still Uncontained

Unfortunately, the largest New Mexico wildfire—The Cooks Peak Fire— is still uncontained, leaving many New Mexicans on edge. Saturday afternoon, a blanket of smoke miles wide began to settle on the prairie south of Springer and all points west. Communities across northeastern New Mexico will continue to see heavy smoke for days, if not weeks, as the region’s prevailing westerly winds also spread smoke from the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak wildfires, and the Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff, Ariz. —Geoffrey Plant.
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
KSN News

Aftermath in Leoti, Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Saturday’s storm caused a lot of damage for some residents in Leoti, Kansas. KSN News talked with a farm bureau agent who says the storm kept her busy. Berta Binns says as of yesterday morning, she had more than 12 clients filling reports of damage. Residents were sending in pictures of golf […]
LEOTI, KS
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Chilly Rain, Strong T-Storms And Even Snow Expected Sunday Night In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day on Sunday and the wind speeds will pick up out of the southwest. This is all out ahead of a storm approaching Colorado. It was located around Salt Lake City on Sunday morning. While the wind won’t be as strong as we saw with the last storm it will still help create critical fire danger in many areas. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for a large part of central and southern Colorado. A warm southerly flow of air ahead of the storm will push highs into...
DENVER, CO
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Massive tornado tears through Kansas

At least one massive tornado swept through part of Kansas on Friday night, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Video posted to social media shows the large twister on the move, as well as damage to the roofs of multiple homes and cars near Andover, a suburb of Wichita, according to Weather.com. Local authorities warned residents to stay put and take shelter, citing large debris and downed power lines in the area.
ANDOVER, KS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Even stronger winds by later Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are below freezing in northeast New Mexico Tuesday morning, prompting a freeze warning until 9 AM. This is thanks to a cold front that moved through on Monday. The rest of the state is seeing temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Today will be a warmer and windy day. Highs will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

