Gold Alert Issued for New Castle County Man

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A New Castle man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Maryland, police said. Police obtained a warrant charging Frank Deshields, 52, with first-degree murder in the April 10 stabbing death of Michael White of New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home in Salisbury, Maryland, state police said. Deshields was charged as a fugitive of justice and he’s being held pending extradition to Delaware, police said. Troopers were called to the Super Lodge motel in New Castle on April 10 for a report of a stabbing and found 45-year-old White outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his torso, police said. White was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 6 DAYS AGO