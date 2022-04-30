ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gold Alert Issued for New Castle County Man

dsp.delaware.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for William Welsh, 66, of Middletown. Welsh was last seen on April 29, 2022, at approximately 2:52 p.m., in the Newark area. Attempts...

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 1

Truth Sets U Free
4d ago

God, please keep him protected in The White Light of The Holy Ghost! Keep him calm, and let the police locate him soon! Amen 🙏🏼 💜🙏🏼

Reply
3
