Cardinals double up on pass rusher, select Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders in 3rd round

The Arizona Cardinals entered the NFL draft needing help on the edge with the pass rush, as Chandler Jones departed in free agency. They have now addressed that with two players in the third round.

After selecting San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas No. 87 overall, they doubled up in the third round and selected Cincinnati’s Myjai Sanders with the 100th overall pick, the selection they acquired in the trade for receiver Marquise Brown.

Sanders is 6-5 and weighed in at the combine at 228 lbs, which is lean for a pass rusher. However, he revealed on his conference call following his selection that he is at 248 lbs currently.

In four seasons for the Bearcats, he had a total of 13.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss. General manager Steve Keim described him as “more disruptive than productive” in college and a big reason why the Cincinnati defense improved so much.

Despite only having 2.5 sacks, he was credited with 62 quarterback pressures, which led the AAC, according to PFF.

