18 facing meth trafficking, money laundering charges after massive Indiana sting

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Meth trafficking, money laundering in Indiana A federal grand jury on Friday, April 29, 2022, indicted 18 people from central and southern Indiana on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. (BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury on Friday indicted 18 people from central and southern Indiana on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Although three defendants remain at large, 15 suspects linked to the methamphetamine trafficking operation were arrested Thursday in Indianapolis, Columbus, Seymour, Terre Haute and Detroit, Michigan, WTHR reported.

According to WXIN, authorities stated that, to date, roughly 82 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,750 fentanyl pills, 35 grams of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana and a large quantity of suspected THC gummies have been seized as part of the investigation, as well as nine firearms and an estimated $9,000 in U.S. currency.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana identified the following individuals charged in the sting:

  • Edeer Avila, 38, of Mexico (at large): Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Martin Felix-Garcia, 33, of Phoenix, Arizona (at large): Conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.
  • Isaias Gonzalez-Torres, 30, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Erlin Lucero-Asencio, 29, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Abel Ayala-Garcia, 31, of Columbus, Indiana: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Luis Daniel Hernandez, 24, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Andrew Calix-Maldonado, 27, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Julio Vincente-Guox, 33, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Eduardo Rodriguez, 25, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and launder monetary instruments.
  • Kenia Acosta, 38, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Jeami Waleska Sevilla-Luna, 27, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Victor Vazquez-Hernandez, 41, of Seymour, Indiana: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Allison Perdue, 24, of Seymour: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • John Whiffing, 47, of Terre Haute, Indiana: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Abner Rodas-Abelardez, 36, of Indianapolis (not yet in custody): Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Claudio Garcia-Morales, 35, of Columbus: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Eulailo Murillo-Resura, 31, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth.
  • Jendry Medina, 20, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

In addition to federal charges, five defendants face state charges in Jackson County while another faces charges in Bartholomew County, WXIN reported.

If defendants are convicted of conspiracy to distribute meth, they could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison, no less than five years of supervised release, and up to a $10 million fine. If convicted of money laundering, defendants face up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine, WTHR reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

