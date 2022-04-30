ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers draft big-play receiver Christian Watson

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lFBH_0fOnlBzN00

(WTVO/WQRF)–The Packers came away with a potential big-play receiver afterall in the NFL Draft. They traded their two, late, second round picks Friday night to the Lions to jump up to the second pick in the second round, and they drafted North Dakota State’s Christian Watson.

Watson is a physical specimem. He’s 6’5 and he runs the 40 in 4.36. He also has a verticle leap of 38.5 inches. Watson averaged 20.4 yards per catch at North Dakota State. Had he played at a larger school he probably would have been a first-round pick.

Watson also is an excellent kick returner. Hs dad Tim is a former NFL safety who was drafted by the Packers in 1993.

In the third round Friday the Packers drafted UCLA offensive tackle Sean Rhyan. He was first team PAC-12 last season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Harlem graduate Josh Black invited to Bears camp

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Rockford Lutheran’s James Robinson has made it in the NFL despite not being drafted. So did Rockford East graduate Robert Jones. Perhaps Harlem graduate Josh Black will follow the same path. Black was not selected in the draft this week, but after the draft wrapped up he accepted an invitation to […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Auburn graduate Lowe drafted by the Vikings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford is going to have another player in the NFL this fall. Auburn High School graduate Vederian Lowe was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft Saturday by the Minnesota Vikings. Lowe is an offensive left tackle who started the past five seasons for the Fighting Illini. He set a school […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago Bears release Nick Foles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears made it official Sunday morning. They released Nick Foles. Foles was acquired by the Bears two years ago. He started seven games in 202 and he started one game in 2021. That was a win over the Seattle Seahawks. In that game Foles passed for 250 yards and one touchdown. […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Fargo, ND
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Fargo, ND
Football
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Fargo, ND
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville woman arrested for 9th OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was arrested early Sunday morning after being pulled over while intoxicated for the ninth time. It happened at 1:12 a.m.in the 200 block of Milton Avenue, according to the Janesville Police Department. An officer was traveling southbound when they were almost hit head on by an oncoming vehicle. […]
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Nfl Draft#Lions#American Football#Wtvo Wqrf#Pac 12
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

British war cannons found in Georgia river

(WTVO) — An incredible discovery was made in Georgia when 19 cannons from the American Revolutionary War were found at the bottom of a river. Crews accidentally dug up the mud and rust-encrusted cannons when they were dredging the Savannah River. Archeologists initially thought that they belonged to a Confederate ship that sank during the […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three murders in Rockford in less than a week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are currently trying to solve three murders that happened just days apart. A woman was killed on Greendale Drive a week ago from Monday, followed by a man being killed on Grant Avenue on Wednesday and a 42-year-old man being killed late Saturday night on Lapey Street off of […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy