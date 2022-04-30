Minnesota Wilderness Stay Alive With Game 3 Win

DULUTH, Minn.– The Bulldogs fell behind early in Game One, but the bats came alive late. UMD pulls out the come from behind win against Minot State 7-6. In Game Two of the doubleheader, the Bulldogs rally in the eighth to win 3-2. They will continue the series versus...
DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth East hockey star Ryder Donovan is transferring from Wisconsin to Vermont. The forward confirmed the move on his Twitter account. Donovan spent the past three seasons with the Badgers, totaling 12 points in 88 games. The 21-year-old will have two more years of eligibility with the Catamounts with the extra year due to the pandemic. Donovan was a fourth-round pick for the Vegas Golden Knights back in 2019.
DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD baseball team would score seven runs in third inning to get the win over Southwest Minnesota State 10-7 Tuesday afternoon at Wade Stadium. And in Game 2, the Bulldogs knocked off the Mustangs 8-6 to sweep the doubleheader.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Junior Maddy Walsh allowed one hit and struck out 14 batters as the Proctor softball team held on to beat Hermantown 1-0 Tuesday afternoon at the Rose Road Fields. The Hawks will look to bounce back Wednesday at home against Duluth Marshall while the Rails will...
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior baseball team picked up their sixth straight win, knocking off Northland College 10-5 Tuesday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. The Yellowjackets will be back in action Wednesday afternoon with a road trip to Martin Luther.
CHICAGO, Ill. – The USHL held its Phase II Draft Wednesday afternoon. And with the fourth overall pick, Waterloo selected Hermantown native Aaron Pionk. Other selections include a pair of Grand Rapids teammates as Hunter Bischoff went in the fourth roun to Youngstown and Ren Morque was a ninth-round selection for Sioux City. Also, Eveleth native Will Troutwine was taken in the 10th round by Des Moines and another Hermantown native Kade Kohanski went off the board in the 14th round to Chicago.
CHISHOLM, Minn. – “It has been an incredible process. Filmmaking should not be this smooth, I have kept waiting, when is the second shoe gonna drop, when is some like chaos moment going to happen. But, it’s been an incredible shooting experience,” Canusa Street Writer and Director, Zack Morrison says.
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. – Former Duluth East hockey coach Mike Randolph has been named the new head coach at St. Thomas Academy. Randolph spent this past season as an assistant coach with the Cadets after coaching the Greyhounds for over 30 years. Randolph has the third-most wins ever for a head coach and in his time at East appeared in 18 state tournaments and eight championship games., winning two state titles in 1995 and 1998.
CHICAGO, Ill. – The USHL held its Phase I Draft Monday afternoon and a pair of Northland natives heard their names called. Hermantown’s Dallas Vieau was selected in the seventh round by the Tri-City Storm. Vieau was fourth on the Hawks in goals scored, helping the team capture the 2022 Class A state championship.
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–UWS scored 34 unanswered runs during the first two games Friday and Saturday. The Yellowjackets bats stayed hot as they complete the series sweep against the Rams this afternoon, 17-10. Next up, UWS travels to Northland on Tuesday.
DULUTH, Minn.– Jordyn Thomas is a superstar on the softball field, holding the all-time home run record at UMD. But, when Covid struck in 2020, ending her season along with athletes across the country, Thomas was granted a fifth year of eligibility. “I kind of just made the decision...
DULUTH, Minn. – It continues to be an exciting week for golfers as Enger Park Golf Course became the latest to open up for the season. Enger Park Golf Course opened Tuesday morning with their front 9 for walking and the practice facility. In just the first few hours, Enger saw over 50 people hit the links. And after the start to the year got delayed weeks, they’re expecting that number to continue to grow throughout the week.
PROCTOR, Minn.– It’s officially tee-time in the Northland again, as golf courses are opening back up for those eager to back out on the green. The Proctor Golf Course officially opened today, with high school golf teams competed in their first match of the season. The Proctor Golf Course manager tells us that the course is about a month behind schedule thanks to the weather, but it will catch up as the days get warmer.
