Minnesota Wilderness Stay Alive With Game 3 Win

PROCTOR, Minn.– It’s officially tee-time in the Northland again, as golf courses are opening back up for those eager to back out on the green. The Proctor Golf Course officially opened today, with high school golf teams competed in their first match of the season. The Proctor Golf Course manager tells us that the course is about a month behind schedule thanks to the weather, but it will catch up as the days get warmer.

PROCTOR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO