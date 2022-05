Commanders' 2022 NFL Draft class all share one key commonality originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. One year ago, the Washington Commanders used its first-round selection on Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, a gifted athlete with exceptional speed and strength but a player who had just one year of starting experience in college. In his first NFL season, Davis flashed at times but his rookie campaign was overall underwhelming.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO