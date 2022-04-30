Longtime Jones County athletic director takes over at Stratford Academy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dena Freeman-Patton has been named Morgan State University’s director for intercollegiate athletics, becoming the first woman to oversee the historically Black university’s sports teams, President David K. Wilson said Tuesday. A Baltimore native, Freeman-Patton most recently served as associate vice president and director of athletics at California State University, Dominguez Hills. Prior to that, she held positions in the athletic departments at the University of New Orleans; California State University, Bakersfield; and Georgia State University. She also also served as director of academics and career development at the University of Maryland. “Given the stability of our athletics operations, the impressive...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO