ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, GA

Longtime Jones County athletic director takes over at Stratford Academy

By Shaaz Peerani
41nbc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After the resignation of former Stratford Academy athletic director Mark Farriba, the Eagles wasted no time naming a new athletic director. After 21 years as Jones County’s baseball coach and another eight years as the athletic...

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gettysburg Connection

High School Athletes and the Next Step

As hundreds of high school senior athletes play in the last games of their career, it’s worth asking what they got out of their experiences. Is the emphasis on sports a distraction from school studies or does it provide a support system for many students’ passions?. According to...
GETTYSBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Morgan State Names First Woman Athletic Director

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dena Freeman-Patton has been named Morgan State University’s director for intercollegiate athletics, becoming the first woman to oversee the historically Black university’s sports teams, President David K. Wilson said Tuesday. A Baltimore native, Freeman-Patton most recently served as associate vice president and director of athletics at California State University, Dominguez Hills. Prior to that, she held positions in the athletic departments at the University of New Orleans; California State University, Bakersfield; and Georgia State University. She also also served as director of academics and career development at the University of Maryland. “Given the stability of our athletics operations, the impressive...
BALTIMORE, MD
Williamson Source

Brentwood Academy Names Andy Blackston New Head Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach

Blackston has served as the boys’ head basketball coach for the past 16 years at Madison Academy in Huntsville, Alabama. During that time Coach, Blackston’s team reached the 3A Final Four eleven times and secured five 3A State Championships. He has received multiple coaches of the year honors from both the Alabama Sports Writer’s Association as well as the National Federation of High Schools. Under his leadership, 18 students who played for Blackston have advanced to play collegiate basketball at all levels.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gray, GA
Jones County, GA
Sports
Jones County, GA
Government
Macon, GA
Sports
Jones County, GA
Education
County
Jones County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Macon, GA
Government
Macon, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Best Program In College Football

The pervasiveness of cheating in college football wasn’t the only thing Paul Finebaum talked about during his Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.” The ESPN personality also gave his thoughts on who the best program in the country is. And fresh off a national...
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Meet Georgia’s newest state troopers

The Georgia State Patrol graduated its 111th Trooper School on Friday at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. After 32 weeks of intense training, 41 new troopers will report to one of the 52 patrol posts throughout the state. Governor Brian Kemp was the keynote speaker, and also...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan lineman announces transfer destination

After being a find in New England, a now-former Michigan football lineman is heading home. The Wolverines have notoriously scoured the under-scouted region of the country, and in 2019, it brought in Connecticut native Jack Stewart, who got his start with the program on the offensive line. When that didn’t matriculate, he moved to the defensive side of the ball, but still failed to see any snaps on other side, nor on special teams.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Highschoolsports#Stratford Academy#Eagles
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Buckeyes DB announces transfer to SEC program

Former Ohio State safety Andre Turrentine has decided to return to his home state to continue his college football career. Monday, Turrentine announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Tennessee. He was a 4-star member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class, ranking as a Top 200 prospect, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
OHIO STATE
The Florida Times-Union

First Coast Varsity Weekly: Ed White DB Davaughn Patterson commits to Wake Forest football

Davaughn Patterson is the latest defensive back from White to solidify his plans for college football. The junior safety committed Monday evening to play college football at Wake Forest, becoming the Commanders' second Division I-bound player at the position in the past year. Last December, the Commanders' Christian Ellis signed with New Mexico. ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wdhn.com

Houston Academy basketball coach steps down

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Scott Whitaker is stepping down as the head basketball coach at Houston Academy. Long hours teaching and coaching have taken a toll on Whitaker as he’s gotten older leading to Whitaker’s decision to step away from the role. Whitaker has lead the Raiders’...
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Baltimore Times

Morgan State University Names New Athletic Director, Beginning New Era of Leadership in Athletics

BALTIMORE, Md. (May 3, 2022) — Morgan State University President David K. Wilson today announced the appointment of Dena Freeman-Patton as the new vice president and director for intercollegiate athletics, overseeing the Athletics Department and Intramural sports and activities. The appointment follows a comprehensive and competitive national search led by higher education placement firm Renaissance Search and Consulting in conjunction with an internal search committee. With her selection, Freeman-Patton became the first woman in Morgan’s 155-year history hired to lead its athletic operations. She will assume her new role effectively on June 1, 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMBB

Liberty County hires Tranquille as head football coach

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County football team has hired Vernon’s Gerald Tranquille as their next head coach. Tranquille spent six years at Vernon which was his first head coaching position and he led the Yellow Jackets to multiple eight-win seasons and playoff victories. He also had coaching stints as an assistant in Cairo, […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
The Brunswick News

Stetson Bennett headlines Golden Eagle Dinner

Stetson Bennett was never a Boy Scout, but Georgia’s national championship winning quarterback knows the value of always being prepared. Bennett headlined the 2022 Golden Eagle Dinner Monday, which serves as a fundraiser for the Boy Scouts of America’s Coastal Georgia Council. The nonprofit organization annually recognizes an...
BRUNSWICK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy