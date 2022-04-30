Update: Suspect named in police chase, crash on I-680

UPDATE – Police have named the suspect in the chase early Saturday morning.

The suspect’s name is Jason Marcano.

Marcano is facing several charges including resisting arrest, driving without a valid license, drug possession and weapons charges.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A police chase ended in a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown late Friday night.

Police said there is one person in custody and weapons and narcotics charges will be filed.

The chase happened around 10:45 p.m.

After the crash, the driver led police on a foot chase.

No one was hurt.

One lane is open to traffic while police are clearing the scene.

