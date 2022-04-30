ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Update: Suspect named in police chase, crash on I-680

By Abigail Cloutier
 4 days ago

UPDATE – Police have named the suspect in the chase early Saturday morning.

The suspect’s name is Jason Marcano.

Marcano is facing several charges including resisting arrest, driving without a valid license, drug possession and weapons charges.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A police chase ended in a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown late Friday night.

Police said there is one person in custody and weapons and narcotics charges will be filed.

Crews battle abandoned house fire in Youngstown

The chase happened around 10:45 p.m.

After the crash, the driver led police on a foot chase.

No one was hurt.

One lane is open to traffic while police are clearing the scene.

