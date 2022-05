An investigation is underway in England after a person pretending to be a priest was apparently allowed to spend the night at the Windsor Castle barracks. The man, who was dressed as a priest, allegedly came to Windsor Castle on April 26 and claimed to be a friend of the Coldstream Guards’ military chaplain, People reported. He was then allowed in without showing identification, where he spent the evening eating and drinking with officers, according to the magazine.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO