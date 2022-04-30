ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

Vermont crowns best beard in the state

By WCAX News Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The best beard in Vermont was crowned Friday. The 6th annual Beardies was held...

WCAX

South Burlington Starbucks files for union election

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington Starbucks is Vermont’s first to file for a union election. In a letter to the Starbucks CEO, the partners of the Shelburne Road location say they’ve endured understaffing, unstable scheduling and inadequate compensation. The organizers say the workers are following...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Musician aims to perform in every Vermont community

For Stephanie Krauss, rug hooking seems to be in the family genes. It’s officially off to the races for Vermont’s top job. New nonprofit works to help Afghan refugees settle into life in Vermont. Updated: 3 hours ago. Helping Afghan refugees acclimate to life in Vermont, that’s the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID is on the comeback in Vermont. Since March, the state has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations as the BA.2 variant blankets our region. Vermont hit its highest rate of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths this past winter. Following the January peak,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Siegel launches campaign for Vermont governor

NASA is making history with its latest mission to the space station. For Stephanie Krauss, rug hooking seems to be in the family genes. New nonprofit works to help Afghan refugees settle into life in Vermont. Updated: 5 hours ago. Helping Afghan refugees acclimate to life in Vermont, that’s the...
VERMONT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in New Hampshire?

Camping is HUGE in New Hampshire and Northern New England in general! Families come from far and wide to enjoy a sweet escape in our fantastic campgrounds. Some folks prefer a more "one with nature" traditional approach to camping, with a tent, sleeping bag, etc. But if you can swing it, I think an RV is the way to go! You can still enjoy mother nature and her beautiful bounty, but at the end of the day, you get to close a real door and know you are not going to be a midnight snack for a family of bears. Plus, some are REALLY tricked out with TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems and more!
CARS
WCAX

CDC: Half of Vermont’s 14 counties have high COVID-19 levels

It’s law here in Vermont, but many still need a push to keep food scraps and compostables out of the trash. Vermont National Guard warns about more helicopter activity Monday. Updated: 4 hours ago. A heads up from the Vermont National Guard about more than normal helicopter activities in...
VERMONT STATE
Outdoor Life

Five Men Face 78 Criminal Charges Related to Poaching Deer in Vermont

After a months-long investigation conducted by multiple agencies, five young men were charged with crimes around the poaching of 14 whitetail deer in Vermont last season, according to a report issued by the state fish and wildlife department. They faced 78 criminal charges, including taking and possession of deer in a closed season, transportation of illegally taken deer, failure to report and tag big game, obstruction of justice, and feeding deer.
VERMONT STATE
News Break
Politics
Kool AM

Maine & New Hampshire Will Get A Taste Of Summer Heat Next Week

Just a few decades ago, each season had its own "thing". Winter was cold and snowy, spring was warm and muddy, summer was hot and sunny, and fall was sunny and cooler. Now, it feels like all of the seasons are just bunched up. We're getting snow (and other winter weather) into May and we're getting the occasional eighty degree day in early October.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Pride flag stolen from NVU-Lyndon campus

NASA is making history with its latest mission to the space station. For Stephanie Krauss, rug hooking seems to be in the family genes. It’s officially off to the races for Vermont’s top job. New nonprofit works to help Afghan refugees settle into life in Vermont. Updated: 7...
BURLINGTON, VT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

Star Struck: NASA mission making history

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA is making history with its latest mission to the space station. Science educator and space expert Bobby Farlice-Rubio told our Cat Viglienzoni all about astronaut Jessica Watkins, the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight. Watch the video to see their full conversation.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Local kindergarten students learn about weather forecasting

Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce says she will not seek another term in office. Some Wells River kindergarteners are saying “move out of the way Gary”. Just two weeks ago, another driver dies after a crash on Route 22A. Vermont athletes visit the U.S. Capitol. Updated: 4 hours ago.
VERMONT STATE

