Bill Maher Begs Fran Lebowitz to Write Again – and Suggests Kim Jong-un as a Role Model

By Ross A. Lincoln
 4 days ago
Fran Lebowitz superfan Bill Maher had Lebowitz on as the top-of-the-show guest on Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” which means per usual he was gushing over Lebowitz’s wit and persona. And Maher really, really wants Lebowitz to write another book. So much that he even...

