San Tan Valley, AZ

Police stop car with grappler device, suspect to be booked

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Las Vegas shooting survivor who lives in San tan Valley got a surprise on Friday when she met the first blood donor who helped save her life. “I am so thankful and grateful...

Phoenix police use ‘grappler’ to stop reckless driver who rammed officers’ patrol cars

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after Phoenix police followed him all over the Valley and then used a special tool to bring his car to a stop on Friday. Arizona’s Family News Chopper was over the scene when officers deployed a “grappler” from their SUV that attached to the silver car in the area of Interstate 10 and Broadway Road in Tempe just after 4 p.m. Officers then fired what appeared to be nonlethal rounds at the suspect, who was still in his car and wouldn’t come out. After about 10 minutes, officers used a K-9 to help pull him out of the driver’s side door.
Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
Man arrested in connection with death of 2 girls in Casa Grande shooting

Remember Allister Adel: former Maricopa County Attorney dies at age 45. Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel died Saturday morning from “health complications,” according to a family spokesperson. She was 45. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The Arizona Historical Society held an event on Tuesday at the Arizona...
Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
