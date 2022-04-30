ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers trade back into third round to draft Matt Corral

By Ely Allen
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Corral spent his freshman season backing up current USFL quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and took a redshirt after only appearing in four games. He took over the next year as the Ole Miss starting quarterback and led the team to a 4-8 finish completing 59.0% of his passes for 1,362 yards and throwing 6 touchdowns to 3 interceptions as a redshirt-freshman. Corral developed over the next two years completing 69.5% of his passes for a combined 6,670 yards and throwing 49 touchdowns to 18 interceptions over his redshirt-sophomore and -junior seasons. The intrigue with Corral comes from what he adds on the ground. Over those final two seasons, Corral added 1,103 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing the ball.

What this means for the Panthers-Baker Mayfield saga is yet to be seen, but it likely points to a stall in negotiations between the two parties.

The Panthers obtained the No. 94 pick used to draft Corral from the Patriots in exchange for their 137th (4th round) pick and a 2023 3rd round pick.

Pro Football Rumors

Saints high on QBs Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral ahead of draft?

It remains to be seen if the Saints will end up selecting a quarterback during the first round of Thursday's draft. However, if they do, one faction of the organization could be disappointed. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Saints front office likes Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, while the coaches seem to prefer Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
Matt Corral
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Chiefs Trade

Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't done re-working their defensive backfield. On Monday, the team made a trade with the Houston Texans, acquiring cornerback Lonnie Johnson in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Per Ian Rapoport, "The Texans traded DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. to the Chiefs for a 2024...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Best Program In College Football

The pervasiveness of cheating in college football wasn’t the only thing Paul Finebaum talked about during his Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.” The ESPN personality also gave his thoughts on who the best program in the country is. And fresh off a national...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Major Cheating Allegations

It wouldn’t be college football without a little drama. And Pitt All-American Jordan Addison is currently at the center of it. During an appearance on Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” Paul Finebaum weighed in on the issue of tampering in the age of NIL.
NFL
New England Patriots
NFL
Football
Carolina Panthers
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Saints WR Deonte Harris signs RFA tender

It wasn’t the biggest wide receiver news of the night, but on Thursday Deonte Harris signed his RFA tender to remain with the Saints (Twitter link via ESPN’s Field Yates). The 24-year-old will stay in New Orleans for at least one more season. Harris made an impact at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Texans host DL Rasheem Green

The USC product was a 2018 third-round pick by the Seahawks, and he ended up seeing time in 53 games during his four seasons in Seattle. After starting only eight games through his first three seasons in the NFL, Green took on a bigger role in 2021, starting 16 of his 17 appearances. The 24-year-old finished the year with 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 15 QB hits.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars draft Travon Walker No. 1 overall

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Walker emerged as a versatile piece along the defensive front. His junior campaign saw a jump in production, as he totaled 33 tackles and 6.0 sacks. Those relatively pedestrian numbers contrast with his size (six-foot-five, 275 pounds) and impressive testing figures to give him a higher upside, according to many, than most or all other prospects in this year’s class.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Carolina Panthers draft NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu with No. 6 pick

In a draft that features a handful of top-level offensive tackles, “Ickey” was arguably the best. The lineman broke onto the scene during his 2020 season, and he established himself as a surefire first-round pick in 2021. Ekwonu earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC’s best blocker and was a unanimous All-American selection en route to his top-10 draft stock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
