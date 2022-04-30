ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowley County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cowley, Sumner by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Kansas. For...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 02:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:05:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CREEK...NORTHERN OKMULGEE AND NORTHEASTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 931 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles south of Okfuskee, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Okfuskee Beggs... Preston Okmulgee State Park... Mason HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
County
Sumner County, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Hunnewell, KS
City
Douglass, KS
City
Winfield, KS
City
Caldwell, KS
City
Arkansas City, KS
County
Cowley County, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 23:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okfuskee; Okmulgee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Okmulgee and central Okfuskee Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 910 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Cromwell, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Okemah... Okfuskee Boley... Bearden Castle... Okmulgee State Park Mason This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 228. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McHenry The National Weather Service in Bismarck ND has issued a Flood Warning for the Souris River near Bantry affecting McHenry County in North Dakota. .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in Bantry as soon as Friday morning. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Bantry. * WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1439.7 feet, Flood waters affect farmland or wooded areas in refuge. Due to relative flatness of the area within reach of the gage a rather large area becomes flooded. Damage is to crops and farm buildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1439.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to 1440.6 feet early next week. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 1440.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1440.8 feet on 04/09/2010.
MCHENRY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Sheyenne River near Kindred. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.2 feet early Saturday. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskogee, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Muskogee; Okfuskee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Western Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Southeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. 1 inch of rain has already fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Okmulgee... Bristow Bixby... Jenks Glenpool... Coweta Haskell... Kiefer Beggs... Mounds Kellyville... Depew Slick... Preston Bald Hill... Stonebluff Welty... Oneta Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 203.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Mayes; Nowata; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Craig, Rogers, southwestern Delaware, Mayes, southeastern Washington, southeastern Nowata, northeastern Wagoner and northeastern Tulsa Counties through 930 AM CDT At 850 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles east of Vera to 3 miles south of Chouteau. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Claremore... Pryor Pryor Creek... Collinsville Verdigris... Chouteau Chelsea... Inola Locust Grove... Salina Oologah... Langley Adair... Spavinaw Foyil... Talala Big Cabin... Vera Pensacola... New Alluwe This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 242 and 278. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 15:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Watts. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from the Arkansas border to near Fidler`s Bend. Permanent campgrounds are affected. Extreme turbulence makes the river unsafe for floating. At 17.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from the Arkansas border to Fidler`s Bend. Farmlands and permanent campgrounds are affected. A few cabins in the Fidler`s Bend area may have minor flooding. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri 1pm 1pm 1pm Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 25.5 Wed 8am 25.3 24.7 17.8
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 37.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.5 feet today. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 82.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 79.7 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 82.3 Wed 8 AM 81.7 81.2 80.7 Falling
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sandusky, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 900 PM EDT. Target Area: Sandusky; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland OH has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio Portage River At Woodville affecting Sandusky and Wood Counties. For the Portage River...including Woodville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portage River At Woodville. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, The river inundates lower portions of Trail Marker Park and is out of banks in Pemberville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this afternoon to a crest of 9.1 feet. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 04/24/1977. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 43.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 43.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.2 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN

