Cowley County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cowley, Sumner by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Kansas. For...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okfuskee; Okmulgee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OKMULGEE AND NORTH CENTRAL OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 941 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Okmulgee State Park, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Okfuskee Beggs... Preston Okmulgee State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Wythe Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog developed overnight. Some of the thickest fog exists up against the Blue Ridge, as well as in low areas and valleys in the mountains. Fog should start to mix out after sunrise. If driving this morning, make sure you are using your low beams and adjust your speed accordingly. Likewise, avoid following other cars too closely to allow plenty of time to react.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Mayes; Nowata; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Craig, Rogers, southwestern Delaware, Mayes, southeastern Washington, southeastern Nowata, northeastern Wagoner and northeastern Tulsa Counties through 930 AM CDT At 850 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles east of Vera to 3 miles south of Chouteau. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Claremore... Pryor Pryor Creek... Collinsville Verdigris... Chouteau Chelsea... Inola Locust Grove... Salina Oologah... Langley Adair... Spavinaw Foyil... Talala Big Cabin... Vera Pensacola... New Alluwe This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 242 and 278. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kimball DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Web cams and surface observations indicated that visibilities were slowly improving this morning. This trend will continue and the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM MDT.
KIMBALL COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs Bridge near Eagles Bluff will be impassable. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall through this evening and is then expected to rise again above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.5 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 11:38:00 Expires: 2022-05-05 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern beaches of Culebra and northwestern beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Western Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma Northern Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Southeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 858 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. 1 inch of rain has already fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Okmulgee... Bristow Bixby... Jenks Glenpool... Coweta Haskell... Kiefer Beggs... Mounds Kellyville... Depew Slick... Preston Bald Hill... Stonebluff Welty... Oneta Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 203.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 23:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:57:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Little River near Tecumseh affecting Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties. For the Little River...including Tecumseh, Sasakwa...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River near Tecumseh. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Low-lying croplands... pastures... and rural roads may experience shallow flooding or be isolated by deeper water in overflow channels cutting across the flood plain. The area affected is entirely rural... and downstream of Lake Thunderbird... from near Macomb in Pottawatomie County to near Bowlegs in western Seminole County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 4.6 feet. - Forecast...The Little River is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 11.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.3 feet on 08/11/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 82.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 79.7 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 82.3 Wed 8 AM 81.7 81.2 80.7 Falling
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 15:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Watts affecting Adair and Delaware Counties. Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Watts. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from the Arkansas border to near Fidler`s Bend. Permanent campgrounds are affected. Extreme turbulence makes the river unsafe for floating. At 17.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from the Arkansas border to Fidler`s Bend. Farmlands and permanent campgrounds are affected. A few cabins in the Fidler`s Bend area may have minor flooding. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this morning to 18.5 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to 20.7 feet early Friday morning. It will fall below flood stage again Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri 1pm 1pm 1pm Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 20.1 Wed 9am 19.6 20.1 20.2
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri 1pm 1pm 1pm Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 25.5 Wed 8am 25.3 24.7 17.8
COOPER COUNTY, MO

