Severe Weather Statement issued for Cowley, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Grand River...including Sumner...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this morning to 18.5 feet and then begin rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to 20.7 feet early Friday morning. It will fall below flood stage again Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri 1pm 1pm 1pm Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 20.1 Wed 9am 19.6 20.1 20.2

CASS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO