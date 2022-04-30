ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Dolphins take LB Tindall with 102nd pick in the NFL draft

By TIM REYNOLDS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjnwi_0fOngoth00
1 of 2

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Channing Tindall will forever be the No. 102 pick in this year’s NFL draft.

To the Miami Dolphins, he was No. 1.

For Tindall, and for the Dolphins, two days of waiting finally ended late Friday night. The Dolphins took the Georgia linebacker with the 102nd overall pick, their first of this year’s draft. They brought out Larry Csonka, part of the 1972 perfect Dolphins team, to make the pick in Las Vegas.

Tindall visited the Dolphins earlier this month and was duly impressed.

“It felt like home,” Tindall said.

And now, it is home.

The draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 in Las Vegas on Saturday. Miami has three more picks to make — No. 125, midway through the fourth round, then two seventh-rounders toward the end.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder finished his last college season tied for third in tackles for Georgia, with 67 stops for the national champions. He had eight in the national championship game against Alabama, along with a sack and a career-best five quarterback pressures — capping what had been a huge breakout year, numbers wise, compared to his first three seasons.

“I was on a mission,” Tindall said.

And he did it all without starting. The Bulldogs used him as a reserve, and he had big numbers anyway — and wound up becoming the seventh member of Georgia’s defense, and ninth player from the Bulldogs overall, to get selected in the first three rounds of this draft.

“Man, it was so fun playing on that defense,” Tindall said.

It’s not unheard of for a team to not have any of the first 100 selections in an NFL draft. Or for a team to have no more than two picks out of the first 200. Or for a team to have no more than four picks in the draft’s entirety.

It’s all been done, several times.

But never all at once — that is, until now.

Barring a trade Saturday to change things up, this draft by the Dolphins will be like none other. They would be the first team in the Super Bowl era to have zero top-100 picks, only two picks in the first 200, and a total of no more than four picks in the entirety of the draft.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in the days leading up to the draft that having only four picks only made it more important to use them wisely.

So far, he thinks, so good. Tindall’s speed — he’s been clocked at 4.47 seconds in the 40 — was among the things that got Miami’s attention.

“He’s a player that we had been targeting throughout the process. ... The versatility, the speed is what we like,” Grier said.

Thursday’s opening day of the draft came and went with nary a peep from the Dolphins, who traded their first-round pick earlier this month as part of the haul that brought wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami from Kansas City.

Miami didn’t have a first-round pick for the 10th time in franchise history and the first since 2003. The Dolphins didn’t have a first-rounder that year (or 2002) because of a trade for running back Ricky Williams.

They didn’t get on the clock in this draft until late Friday night, when Tindall finally got to hear his name called. He already believes he’ll be a fit.

“I just want to be the best version of me,” Tindall said.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
FanSided

Three great undrafted free agents Miami Dolphins have signed

The Miami Dolphins were busy signing undrafted free agents as soon as the NFL Draft finished. They managed to sign players expected to be drafted. The Fins have very little draft capital after they traded for wide receiver Tyreek Hill. But it was expected that they would be active in the undrafted free agent market.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Major Cheating Allegations

It wouldn’t be college football without a little drama. And Pitt All-American Jordan Addison is currently at the center of it. During an appearance on Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” Paul Finebaum weighed in on the issue of tampering in the age of NIL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nfl Draft#American Football#Ap
FOX Sports

Nick Foles: Potential landing spots for former Super Bowl MVP

A Super Bowl MVP is on the open market. After unsuccessfully attempting to trade Nick Foles this offseason, the Chicago Bears finally released the veteran quarterback Sunday. Foles appeared in just one game in 2021 and made eight starts over his two years in Chicago. His departure continues an unusual...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL Was Reportedly Mad At 1 Draft Pick On Thursday

The NFL has been trying hard to make the NFL Draft more suspenseful (perhaps to extend the time for sponsoring reasons). But one NFL team was apparently not on board with that idea – much to the league’s displeasure. According to NFL insider Peter King, a Detroit Lions...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: ESPN Reaches Extension With Prominent Announcer

ESPN is retaining one of its most prominent announcers. The Worldwide Leader is extending Dave Pasch for another three years. Pasch is well known for his work alongside Bill Walton during college basketball broadcasts. His ability to still maintain some sense of control during Walton's infamous rants has been well documented.
ENTERTAINMENT
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant thinks he would be perfect fit for 1 NFL team

Dez Bryant has appeared in just six games over the past four seasons, but the former Pro Bowler still is not ready to give up on his NFL career. Bryant told TMZ this week that he is still hoping to sign with a team for the 2022 season. He said he is “not retired” and that he is almost in game shape. The 33-year-old was then asked if there is a specific team he could see himself joining. Bryant said the Arizona Cardinals without hesitating.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Basketball Prospect: Julian Philips

Auburn could potentially claim another of Will Wade’s lost souls in this 2022 recruiting class. Head coach Bruce Pearl already secured the services of LSU decommit Yohan Traore at the end of March, and On3 Recruiting seems to think that he may be about to add another. Small forward Julian Philips is another player who was previously committed to LSU before reversing the decision after Will Wade’s departure, and On3’s RPM has Philips favoring Auburn at 46 percent. On top of that, 247Sports has Auburn as the only school that Philips is “warm” on according to their projection.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Miami takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -8.5; over/under is 207.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Heat lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference second round with a...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Network Reporter Announces She's Leaving

Aditi Kinkhabwala announced on Monday evening that she's leaving the NFL Network. The national correspondent shared her decision in a Twitter post looking ahead to her next chapter. "After 10 years at @nflnetwork, it’s time for some new challenges," Kinkhabwala wrote. "I’ve had a decade of great adventure, wonderful friendships...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
CBS Sports

Ranking top 25 transfers for 2022: Baylor's Matthew Mayer enters portal just before deadline

Sunday marked the deadline for college basketball players to provide their current schools with written requests to enter the transfer portal if they wish for immediate eligibility in the 2022-23 season, and there were a couple of major late additions. Versatile wing Matthew Mayer entered the portal before the deadline, as did WAC Player of the Year Teddy Allen from New Mexico State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

880K+
Followers
428K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy