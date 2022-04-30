Ministries host fundraiser for victims of BAFB explosion

A Texas bakery that lost orders and Facebook followers after posting a photo of a heart-shaped rainbow cookie in support of the LGBTQ community received an overwhelming show of solidarity from its local community. Confections, in Lufkin, East Texas, suffered a backlash during Pride month in June 2021, when it shared the photograph on Facebook with the caption: "More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here." The message was followed by a more solemn post the next day when sisters Dawn and Miranda Cooley—who own the bakery—revealed that a customer canceled an order of five dozen cookies in protest of their inclusive message.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO