Bossier City, LA

Ministries host fundraiser for victims of BAFB explosion

By KSLA Staff
KSLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Outpouring support continues for Adam Purland and Clay Moock. Both were badly injured in a gas pipeline explosion on Barksdale Air Force Base earlier this month. On...

www.ksla.com

KTAL

New program in Texarkana offers help for families in need

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties has brought the 100 Families initiative to the area to help families in crisis. The program has already begun in four other Arkansas counties. Miller County is the fifth. Bowie County will be the first to start...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Marshall residents react to new juvenile curfew

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Big changes are coming for kids and parents, after the Marshall City Council unanimously approved a juvenile curfew ordinance. Children under the age of 17 are required to be home before 10 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and by 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said the curfew is needed to help stop the violence among youth.
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

2022 Little Miss Queen Pageant

BOSSIER CITY, La.- Amazing Curves Boutique LLC hosted its first annual pageant at the Bossier City Civic Center Saturday on the upswing for the Big Sister- Little Sister program. This pageant helped build self-esteem for young ladies and allowed the display of talent, beauty, and black girl magic through stunning outfits and 'bad n bougie' attitudes.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Despite lien, former Commissioner donates home before going to prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite a lien on all of his property, former Caddo Parish Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne donated his Shreveport home to his daughters on Friday, just before reporting to prison. Cawthorne on Monday reported to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to begin serving a 46-month or 3-year,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Upworthy

A bakery lost customers over Pride cookies. The community rallied to buy all its cookies for days.

A Texas bakery that lost orders and Facebook followers after posting a photo of a heart-shaped rainbow cookie in support of the LGBTQ community received an overwhelming show of solidarity from its local community. Confections, in Lufkin, East Texas, suffered a backlash during Pride month in June 2021, when it shared the photograph on Facebook with the caption: "More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here." The message was followed by a more solemn post the next day when sisters Dawn and Miranda Cooley—who own the bakery—revealed that a customer canceled an order of five dozen cookies in protest of their inclusive message.
LUFKIN, TX
KSLA

318 Restaurant Week ends on May 7

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Northwest Louisiana has a chance to sample specials from many Shreveport-Bossier City restaurants during 318 Restaurant Week 2022. The event kicked off on Monday, May 2. For a list of participating restaurants, click here.
SHREVEPORT, LA
