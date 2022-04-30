ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City taking control of 82nd Avenue as part of ‘Build a Better 82nd’

By Kandra Kent, FOX 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - 82nd Avenue is getting a new boss. Portland City Council made it official Thursday as it unanimously passed a resolution to take over management of one of the city’s deadliest arteries currently owned by O-DOT. Specifically, P-BOT will absorb a seven-mile stretch of the...

