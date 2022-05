ADNA — Adna girls won by 12 points and Toledo boys took a 49-point victory as the two squads came out on top in the 11-team Pirate Classic at Adna High School on Tuesday. Adna girls won the team score with 113 points, while Toledo was second with 91 and Morton-White Pass third with 78. Toledo boys won with 151 points, while Morton-White Pass was second with 102 and Onalaska third with 85.

ADNA, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO