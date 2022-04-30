Mother of beloved DJ speaks out 1 week after son was killed in Northwest DC

Las Vegas police suspect the parents of a murdered 4-month-old tried to cover up the crime and may have been planning to bury the body, officers wrote in documents obtained Wednesday by the 8 News Now I-Team.
WALDORF, Md. — A 25-year-old man has been arrested for a hit-and-run in Waldorf and for burglarizing a bank, which he fired at with a gun. In a statement, the Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) identified the man arrested Sunday as Zakee Rasuul Martin of Waldorf. The CCSO says...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of chasing a man with a knife was arrested by Brownsville Police. Jessica Anne Baller, 42, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a post by Brownsville PD. On April 29, officers responded to the 1500 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a […]
Dallas, TX – Dallas Police Department said they arrested a man accused of making phony temporary paper license plates in his apartment. According to the department, officers found fake tags and $3,000 in cash at a building on Sunnyvale Street in east Oak Cliff, near Overton Boulevard and Illinois Avenue.
Berkeley County, South Carolina – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Tuesday night, officials with the sheriff office confirmed. According to them, the investigation was started after a victim showed up at a hospital with several gunshot wounds. The authorities...
Comments / 0