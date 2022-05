GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three murders in two months are being connected to one man, police indicate. Greensboro Police Department has charged John Richardson, 53, with three counts of first-degree murder for three separate homicides that range from early February to late March. He’s charged in the February 1 death of Michael Hemphill, who was […]

