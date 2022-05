On Monday night, the top-seeded Miami Heat glided past the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers 106-92 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series. The Heat held James Harden to 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting and barely had to get out of second gear, even without one of their best players, Kyle Lowry. Although Lowry, nursing a hamstring injury suffered in the Heat's first-round series against the Hawks, never took the floor, he still stole a chunk of the headlines thanks to his courtside drip. Exactly the kind of courtside drip we can relate to, in fact.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO