Arrest made in Palm Springs Smart & Final shooting

A person has been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Smart & Final in Palm Springs back in January.

On the afternoon of January 17 , a fight between two men just outside the doors of the store escalated into both shooting at each other, police said.

No injuries were reported but the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

On Friday, one of the two men pictured in the fight was located and taken into custody.

Police said detectives conducted a follow-up investigation at a residence in Desert Hot Springs. Detectives found one of the suspects leaving the residence and detained him. A search warrant was served at his residence where officers two high-powered rifles, one of which was discovered to be stolen, and a semi-automatic handgun believed to be used in the crime were located.

The suspect was identified as a 43-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident.

Police said the suspect is a previously convicted felon. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of stolen property.

He was transported to the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio for booking.

