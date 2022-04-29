ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco 49ers select Ty Davis-Price with pick No. 93 in 2022 NFL draft

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JkURc_0fOndgs600

With the 93rd pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Ty Davis-Price to be their running back of the future. Davis-Price was one of the top running backs in the SEC as a junior in 2021.

He capped a three-year career with 1,744 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns and had his best season as a junior with 1,003 yards and 6 touchdowns. He appeared in 36 games with 16 starts with a career average of 4.6 yards per carry and he set the LSU single-game rushing record with 287 yards in a win over the Florida Gators.

From the Bayou to the Bay Area, the 49ers are getting a great running back in Tyrion Davis-Price. He’ll have to contend with a talented running back in Elijah Mitchell, but he will likely replace Raheem Mostert as the No. 2 back.

List

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
State
Louisiana State
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three-star recruit Robert Grigsby announces his top six schools

With the college football season still months away, this is the time of year where recruiting is in focus for several teams. Since Mack Brown’s return, UNC has done an amazing job in the recruiting department snagging a lot of big targets for their classes. Now, three-star offensive lineman Robert Grigsby could be adding his roots to the UNC tree. Grigsby took to Twitter and announced his top six teams where the Tar Heels were one of them. Grigsby is 6-3, 310 pounds out of Kennesaw Georgia. His size and speed clobbers the defenses and opens holes for his running backs to walk...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey commits to Oregon Ducks

A blue-chip player has joined the Oregon Ducks 2023 recruiting class. On Monday evening, 4-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced that he will be committing to the Ducks and heading to Eugene to play his college ball. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 WR in the 2023 class, and the No. 59 player overall. Just last week, Dickey released a top-5 that included Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Penn State. However, it has been felt that he was strongly leaning towards the Ducks for some time now, with multiple Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports landing him...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Sec#Lsu#Bayou#Louisiana State News
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star LB Malik Bryant releases top five, dishes on Alabama

Head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide staff could be one step closer to adding another member to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star linebacker Malik Bryant recently cut down his number of schools to five. He is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player from Florida according to 247Sports composite rankings. Overall, Bryant is the No. 35 player in the nation.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan lineman announces transfer destination

After being a find in New England, a now-former Michigan football lineman is heading home. The Wolverines have notoriously scoured the under-scouted region of the country, and in 2019, it brought in Connecticut native Jack Stewart, who got his start with the program on the offensive line. When that didn’t matriculate, he moved to the defensive side of the ball, but still failed to see any snaps on other side, nor on special teams.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy