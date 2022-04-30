ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, OK

Pottawatomie County manhunt active for man who allegedly stole vehicle with two children inside

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 4 days ago

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Pottawatomie County authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stole a vehicle that had two children inside it Friday evening.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies are conducting the manhunt in the area of Econtuchka Road and Highway 3.

Jeremy Loving from Prague, Okla., has been identified as a person of interest.

Jeremy Loving. Photo from Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

He stole the vehicle with the children inside, then wrecked the vehicle, officials said. Information was not provided on whether the two children are safe or if they are still with the suspect.

No further details were provided.

