ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Runners, business owners ready for OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon

By Jonathan Jackson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEYHN_0fOnZ3nI00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Excitement is brewing in the city of Columbus for the annual OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon.

The gathering will feature over 10,000 runners and walkers participating in the long-distance event.

Marathon to close several Downtown Columbus roads

“I’ve ran this race at least five six times, and I love the Cap City Marathon,” said Kerrie Rubadue, a runner from Columbus.

For experienced runners like Rubadue, it’s a welcome return to normal after the pandemic forced the event to limit attendance the past two years.

Meanwhile, others like Eric Bruzda said this will be a whole new experience for him.

“This is my first time for the Cap City Half Marathon. I’ve signed up for it two years ago, so I’ve been waiting for a while to get back here and actually run it the first time,” said Bruzda.

COTA warns riders of major delays, reroutes this weekend

The half marathon is partnered with OhioHealth and has been taking place in Columbus since 2004.

And race director David Babner said they’re eager to have it back in person.

“We could’ve never imagined it was going to turn into what it’s turned into in nineteen years. So next year, we’ll celebrate the 20th, but we’ll get there when we get there. We’ve got 10,000 people to celebrate in the Columbus Commons tomorrow morning,” said Babner.

Local business owners downtown said this event couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The more we’re able to sit at our patio, the better we do,” said Ryan Erbe, a manager at Condado Tacos.

Columbus coalition wants rent control on the ballot

Erbe said they’ll have a full staff and an open patio for tomorrow’s race, adding that the return of in-person events is boosting sales and bringing back business.

“What we’re really hoping for is when it’s all said and done, and everything’s starting to get unpacked, that we really get that rush from there,” said Erbe.

COTA is also reminding passengers to expect major delays throughout the city, up until the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Newest Columbus food hall, East Market, opens this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There has been an emergence of food halls in Central Ohio recently. Budd Dairy Food Hall in Italian Village and North Market Bridge Park are two that opened in the last year.  Now, a new one is opening Saturday, in the historic Trolley district. It’s called the East Market, and it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Peanut Shoppe in Downtown Columbus to temporarily close

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Peanut Shoppe in Downtown Columbus is temporarily shutting its doors for extensive renovations. Downtown’s oldest retail establishment offering peanuts and candy to customers at 21 E. State St. will close for six months beginning on Saturday, May 7, as the store undergoes renovations to the exterior of the Fifth Third […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parking in Columbus? Pay with your license plate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus will usher in a new way to pay for parking in the city starting this week. Beginning May 3, parking meters in certain sections of Columbus will be replaced with pay-by-plate kiosks. Along with the ParkColumbus app, the city said this will give commuters another way to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Columbus, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Since 1897, the Ringside Café has been a fixture of downtown Columbus. The burgers are produced entirely of 100% Angus meat. The "Ali" is a three-quarter-pounder who is eager to face its next foe. The Smokin Joe BBQ Bacon Burger and the Oscar De La Hoya, which has a Latin twist, are also crowd favorites.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Marathon, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
WDTN

Dayton car dealership hosting car, cash giveaway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car dealership in the Miami Valley will give more than $50,000 in prizes as part of an initiative. The Jeff Schmitt Auto Group said their Jeff’s Heroes initiative is returning to reward heroes in Miami Valley with thousands of dollars, and a grand prize winner with $10,000 in cash and […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital City#Ohiohealth#Downtown Columbus#Wcmh
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested after being accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.   Court documents state that on April 22, Cristian A. Cedeno-Meijia went to the home of the girl in southwest Columbus, after having personal knowledge that her mother wasn’t there.  According to the court documents, Cedeno-Mejia raped […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old from Marion faces death penalty

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against a 19-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a Marion man in March. Christian Gutierrez, of Marion, was re-indicted Thursday for his reported involvement in the shooting death of Charles A. Feliciano, 27, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in March at the […]
MARION, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting near Clime Road has left a woman dead.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:46 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court on the report of a shooting.   Police say Sorenta Hylton, 31, was struck by gunfire when someone […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted after shooting female driver in head

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old in jail indicted in connection with second murder

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man in jail on murder charges has been indicted in another death. Pickerington police announced Wednesday that Avonte Sanford, 21, has been indicted by a Fairfield County grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability in connection with the shooting death of James […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man sentenced in fatal northwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man will spend at least the next 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2021 shooting. Elias Malone, 22, pled guilty Monday to murder with a three-year firearm specification and was immediately sentenced to 18 years to life in prison. According to court documents, Malone shot and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting at north Columbus barbershop leaves 1 person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a barbershop in north Columbus.   According to Columbus Police, a shooting was reported at 12:04 p.m., Tuesday, in the 5800 block of N. Meadows Boulevard. Officers found the victim, 51-year-old Lawrence Jefferson, dead at the scene. Police Sgt. Joe Albert […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

27-year-old indicted for killing Tolen Flowers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old woman was indicted Thursday for her alleged involvement in the shooting death of Tolen L. Flowers. Shawnquita Howard, of Columbus, is accused of shooting the 30-year-old victim in the head near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Spring Street on April 16, according to court records with the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy