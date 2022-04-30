ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Lake, MN

Someone dropped a giant log in Minnesota Lake

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Robert Peters
3d ago

what rolls down stairs alone or in pairsand over your neighbors dog?what's great for a snack and fits on your back?it's log, log, log.......for those who don't get it. it's the log song from Ren and stimpy

