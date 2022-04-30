Browns add wide receiver with third round pick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns added Purdue wide receiver David Bell with the 99th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Last season, Bell recorded 93 receptions for 1286 yards and 6 scores.

The 6-2, 205 lb junior finished his career at Purdue with 232 receptions for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns in 29 games.

The Browns started day two of the NFL Draft by making another trade with the Houston Texans. The Browns sent their 2nd round pick (#44 overall) to Houston for three picks, including #68, #108, and #124 overall.

With the 68th overall pick, the Browns bolstered their secondary and selected defensive back Martin Emerson from Mississippi State.

Cleveland then selected defensive end Alex Wright from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Friday with the 78th overall pick.

The Browns have six remaining draft picks Saturday. Those draft picks include:

Round 4 (#108, from Texans)

Round 4 (#124, from Texans)

Round 4 (#118)

Round 6 (#202, from Cowboys)

Round 7 (#223, from Lions)

Round 7 (#246, from Bills)

