North Little Rock, AR

Another truck gets stuck under North Little Rock bridge

thv11.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another truck has crashed into the...

www.thv11.com

THV11

Huge traffic back up on I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, an accident with possible injury has caused a major traffic jam on I-430 in Little Rock Wednesday afternoon. The northbound inside lane was blocked as well as the shoulder, IDrive Arkansas said on Twitter. Around 4:30 p.m. all...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police investigating two overnight deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they are investigating two separate overnight deaths. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the first death happened in the 2700 block of South Schiller Street just before midnight. Police said the victim was found dead. Police said the other death happened in the 4400 block of […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KOLR10 News

Police release identity of pedestrian killed on 65 south Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released the identity of the pedestrian killed in a crash Wednesday, April 27 at about 9:30 am. Harrison Charlesworth, a 33-year-old Springfield resident, was walking along the southbound Highway 65 shoulder. Police said he stepped into the right, outside lane of traffic and was struck by a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KATV

Police make arrest while investigating two Little Rock homicides

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Update:. Little Rock police make an arrest in a homicide that happened on South Schiller overnight. Yahchanan Makavelli, 52, of Little Rock is charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm. Little Rock police are also looking for the suspect in the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man drowns Friday on Table Rock Lake in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning that happened Friday afternoon on Table Rock Lake. An accident report says Kenneth Hodges, 65 of St. Charles, drowned near the Hickory Hollow Resort in Barry County at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators say the engine failed on his boat and while paddling The post Man drowns Friday on Table Rock Lake in Barry County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Vehicle found connected to hit-and-run

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have found the vehicle involved in a felony hit-and-run. According to police, the driver of a car hauler was involved in the crash at Hilltop on Tuesday. Later in the evening, police said the vehicle/driver was located, but they did not offer any further...
JONESBORO, AR

