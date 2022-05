After what feels like a home run of an offseason, one could only wonder what we could expect from this Miami Dolphins offense and their new weapons. With the speed that the Miami Dolphins already tried to instill on this offense last season, along with Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Raheem Mostert, and Chase Edmonds, the legion zoom will be in full effect.

