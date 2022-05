It’s been one incredible season for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas softball team. Not only did they have a chance to compete in the Broward County Big-8 Championship this year, but they also went 14-7 in the regular season. These 14 wins are the most they have since 2017-18, with MSD finishing the regular season off honoring their lone senior in Alison Ashby.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO