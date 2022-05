Pro Football Focus looked at the entire 2022 NFL Draft and identified some of the biggest draft steals. The San Francisco 49ers didn't own a first-round pick but did have nine picks starting with No. 61 overall in the second round. With that selection, the Niners added defensive end Drake Jackson out of USC, and the analytics site sees the pick as a great value for the NFC West team.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO