Liberty, WV

Prep Baseball Roundup: Shady shuts out Liberty on Senior Night

By Rusty Udy
 4 days ago
Gallery by Tina Laney

Shady Spring 11, Liberty 0, (5 innings)

The Tigers scored nine runs in the first two innings and went on the defeat county rival Liberty, 11-0 in five innings Friday on Senior Night.

Senior Josh Lovell pitched four innings of one-hit baseball, striking out eight to pick up the win on the mound and also smacked a double.

Fellow senior Walker Bowman closed out the fifth, striking out three batters without allowing a hit.

Seniors Evan Belcher and Alex Johnston added to the hit parade driving in three runs and two runs respectively. Senior Sam Henderson had a single and scored a run for the Tigers.

Tristan Yeargo had a double for Liberty’s lone hit of the night.

