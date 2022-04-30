ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooler, GA

City of Pooler adding housing for seniors by end of 2023

By Brian Gallagher
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — By the end of 2023, the city of Pooler should have two new developments available specifically for seniors. officials say they’re trying to fill a need as waitlists grow at current facilities.

“One of our main facilities is called Pinewood village and I’m pretty active with them,” said Pooler councilwoman Karen Williams. “I happen to know that they have 300 people on their waiting list…for these homes. And that’s how I initially got involved in the senior living.”

Councilwoman Williams credits Pooler’s atmosphere and convenience as the reasons why more seniors make the move.

“Pooler is a great place to live,” says Williams. “You know crime is low and they feel safe here. It is a need and as baby boomers grow up we’ve got more seniors and we can not forget about our seniors.”

The two new developments will add about 250 units — with multiple floorplan options and amenities. Right now, the plan is to build one facility near pine barren road. the other will go on Pipe Makers Circle.

Neither one will offer assisted living–which is something else council members are hoping to address.

“I hope that we actually get more, but again I would hope that we get some assisted living as well because you need to meet the need to seniors at all different levels and that’s the important thing,” says Williams. “It’s something that you progressively see as time goes by.”

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

SJ/C Mobile Mammography Unit visits Bradwell Institute

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Time, convenience, cost and transportation are barriers that can discourage lifesaving mammograms. One Liberty County school is passionate about changing that. Back in October, Buddy Check 3 hosted a breast health event with teen girls at Bradwell Institute high school, which sparked a conversation with employees. “We talked about Buddy Check […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Mayor’s Small Business Conference returning to Savannah Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time since 2015, the Mayor’s Small Business Conference is returning to the Hostess City on Thursday. Giving local business owners a chance to make their voices heard. “You know, small businesses are the cog of Savannah. I mean, when you look at why Savannah’s economy has done so […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pooler, GA
Government
City
Pooler, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Savannah Morning News

City Talk: Will Savannah’s leaders finally listen to concerns about traffic calming?

This is the City Talk column by Bill Dawers, a longtime contributor to the Savannah Morning News. “I really want you all to know that this is something that is going to continuously come to you right in your face each and every time,” Alderman Detric Leggett said to city staffers after a lengthy presentation about transportation policy at the April 28 Savannah City Council workshop.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police arrest suspect tied to multiple crimes

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department arrested a suspect wanted for allegedly committing several crimes. Larry Johnson, 45, is charged in connection to a crime that occurred on the west side of Chatham County in January. Johnson is facing armed robbery, home invasion, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and financial card theft charges. […]
WSAV News 3

Savannah to provide grants to eligible businesses impacted by COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The City of Savannah’s Small Business Recovery Program (SBRP) will be providing limited financial assistance by offering grants to small businesses directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Qualified businesses could receive up to $10,000 in federal grant funds that are made available by the United States Department of Housing and Urban […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WLTX.com

Authorities warn community of bear roaming South Carolina town

LAURENS, S.C. — A bear sighting appears to be bringing some excitement to an otherwise calm evening in one South Carolina town. Laurens Police alerted residents of a black bear that appears to be moving through town - and right now they're following state advice of letting it be on its way.
LAURENS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WSAV News 3

Police seek missing woman in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing 61-year-old woman in Savannah. Elizabeth Jensen was last seen early Wednesday morning near Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard, according to the Savannah Police Department. She has short, curly, brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses, officials advised. If you see her, call 911.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police search for man suspected of stealing wallet at grocery store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man suspected of theft at a local grocery store. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says the man is accused of stealing a woman’s wallet at the Kroger grocery store on Ogeechee Road. Police say it happened on April 19 around 3 p.m. CCPD said the […]
WSAV News 3

Police charge man in connection to deadly February shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting in early February. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) charged Diego Gonzales in the shooting death of Markieth Wright, 22. Police in Jasper County arrested Gonzales during a traffic stop on April 28. He’s awaiting extradition, SPD said. The shooting happened Feb. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

40K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy