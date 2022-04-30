City of Pooler adding housing for seniors by end of 2023

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — By the end of 2023, the city of Pooler should have two new developments available specifically for seniors. officials say they’re trying to fill a need as waitlists grow at current facilities.

“One of our main facilities is called Pinewood village and I’m pretty active with them,” said Pooler councilwoman Karen Williams. “I happen to know that they have 300 people on their waiting list…for these homes. And that’s how I initially got involved in the senior living.”

Councilwoman Williams credits Pooler’s atmosphere and convenience as the reasons why more seniors make the move.

“Pooler is a great place to live,” says Williams. “You know crime is low and they feel safe here. It is a need and as baby boomers grow up we’ve got more seniors and we can not forget about our seniors.”

The two new developments will add about 250 units — with multiple floorplan options and amenities. Right now, the plan is to build one facility near pine barren road. the other will go on Pipe Makers Circle.

Neither one will offer assisted living–which is something else council members are hoping to address.

“I hope that we actually get more, but again I would hope that we get some assisted living as well because you need to meet the need to seniors at all different levels and that’s the important thing,” says Williams. “It’s something that you progressively see as time goes by.”